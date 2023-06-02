Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Braves - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .252 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).
- He has homered in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|16 (55.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- Morton (5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
