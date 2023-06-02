Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is batting .252 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
  • Walker has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).
  • He has homered in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 25
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.69 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Morton (5-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 31st, 1.474 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
