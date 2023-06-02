Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the mound, June 2 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .252 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.

Walker has gotten a hit in 31 of 54 games this season (57.4%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (29.6%).

He has homered in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings