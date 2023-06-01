After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .547, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 of 50 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

