Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:23 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Chase Anderson) at 3:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .547, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.
- He ranks seventh in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, Gurriel has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 50 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .208 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.