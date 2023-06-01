Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .279 with eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- Marte will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Marte has picked up a hit in 78.4% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%).
- He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (26 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|21 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
