Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .279 with eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Marte has picked up a hit in 78.4% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has had an RBI in 16 games this year (31.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.8%).

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year (26 of 51), with two or more runs four times (7.8%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 24 21 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings