Josh Rojas -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

Chase Anderson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .237 with 12 doubles and 14 walks.

In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 45 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 21 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings