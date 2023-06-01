Josh Rojas -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .237 with 12 doubles and 14 walks.
  • In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
  • In 45 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has driven home a run in 16 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.246 AVG .261
.323 OBP .280
.316 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
9 RBI 9
19/7 K/BB 8/2
2 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 21
12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.23 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson (0-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.31 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
