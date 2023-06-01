Jose Herrera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday, Jose Herrera and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Colorado Rockies and Chase Anderson, with the first pitch at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Red Sox) he went 2-for-3.
Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Herrera At The Plate
- Herrera is batting .255 with four doubles and seven walks.
- Herrera has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this year.
- In five games this year, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 19 games (42.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.111
|AVG
|.313
|.200
|OBP
|.450
|.111
|SLG
|.438
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|3
|8/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
