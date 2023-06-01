Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:23 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Thursday, Jake McCarthy (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .198 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In four games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson (0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
