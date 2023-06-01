On Thursday, Jake McCarthy (batting .267 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy is hitting .198 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), McCarthy has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (24.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • In four games this year, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
16 GP 9
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.23).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson (0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.