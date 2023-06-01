The Arizona Diamondbacks and Geraldo Perdomo (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .285 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 22 of 42 games this year (52.4%) Perdomo has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.9%.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 19 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings