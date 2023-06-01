The Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will square off with the Colorado Rockies (24-33) on Thursday, June 1 at Chase Field, with Zach Davies getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Connor Seabold taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +140 moneyline odds. Arizona is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (0-1, 5.68 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-2, 5.94 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 16 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks won each of the five games it played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +1000 - 2nd

