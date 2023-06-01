Connor Seabold will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time: 3:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks are 11th in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona's .435 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (282 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.330).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Red Sox L 2-1 Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies W 5-1 Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Tommy Henry Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chase Anderson 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Ryne Nelson Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka 6/6/2023 Nationals - Away Tommy Henry Jake Irvin 6/7/2023 Nationals - Away Zach Davies Patrick Corbin

