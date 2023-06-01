How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Connor Seabold will be on the mound for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 11th in MLB play with 65 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Arizona's .435 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' .262 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- Arizona has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (282 total runs).
- The Diamondbacks' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.
- Arizona's pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.330).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chase Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
|6/7/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Patrick Corbin
