The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ready for the final of a four-game series against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +150 moneyline odds. Arizona is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -175 +150 9.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +105 -130

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

  • The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
  • The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have won 16 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • Arizona has gone 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 63.6%.
  • Arizona has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-27-3).
  • The Diamondbacks have covered 71.4% of their games this season, going 5-2-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
18-12 15-11 13-8 20-15 23-13 10-10

