The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ready for the final of a four-game series against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Chase Field.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +150 moneyline odds. Arizona is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -175 +150 9.5 -115 -105 -1.5 +105 -130

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 16 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Arizona has gone 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Arizona has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-27-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 71.4% of their games this season, going 5-2-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-12 15-11 13-8 20-15 23-13 10-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.