Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ready for the final of a four-game series against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Chase Field.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +150 moneyline odds. Arizona is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-175
|+150
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+105
|-130
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.
- The Diamondbacks have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 16 of the 24 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- Arizona has gone 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 63.6%.
- Arizona has played in 56 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-27-3).
- The Diamondbacks have covered 71.4% of their games this season, going 5-2-0 ATS.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|18-12
|15-11
|13-8
|20-15
|23-13
|10-10
