Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) and Colorado Rockies (24-33) going head-to-head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on June 1.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (0-1) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 5-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

The Diamondbacks have won 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

Arizona has a record of 7-1 when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Arizona has scored 282 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

