Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Thursday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (33-23) and Colorado Rockies (24-33) going head-to-head at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:40 PM ET on June 1.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (0-1) versus the Rockies and Chase Anderson.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a perfect record of 5-0.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Diamondbacks have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.
- The Diamondbacks have won 16, or 66.7%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Arizona has a record of 7-1 when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Arizona has scored 282 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.35 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Zach Davies vs Garrett Whitlock
|May 28
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Merrill Kelly vs Tanner Houck
|May 29
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Ryne Nelson vs Karl Kauffmann
|May 30
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Zac Gallen vs Kyle Freeland
|May 31
|Rockies
|W 6-0
|Tommy Henry vs Dinelson Lamet
|June 1
|Rockies
|-
|Zach Davies vs Chase Anderson
|June 2
|Braves
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Charlie Morton
|June 3
|Braves
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Spencer Strider
|June 4
|Braves
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Mike Soroka
|June 6
|@ Nationals
|-
|Tommy Henry vs Jake Irvin
|June 7
|@ Nationals
|-
|Zach Davies vs Patrick Corbin
