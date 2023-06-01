Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 16 games this year (31.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (27 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|20 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.