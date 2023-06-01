The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Chase Anderson and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 19th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Carroll will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 16 games this year (31.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.8%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (27 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
Home Away
28 GP 23
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Rockies are sending Anderson (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.31, with 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
