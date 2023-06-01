Christian Walker -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 48th in slugging.
  • Walker has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 11 games this year (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walker has had an RBI in 22 games this season (41.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this year (52.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.243 AVG .308
.280 OBP .347
.486 SLG .585
9 XBH 8
4 HR 5
12 RBI 16
15/3 K/BB 12/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 25
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
