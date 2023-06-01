Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:24 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the hill, on June 1 at 3:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 126th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (20.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had an RBI in 22 games this season (41.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (15.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this year (52.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.23 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 1.31 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the New York Mets, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 1.31 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.