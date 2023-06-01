With an over/under of 4.5 wins, the Arizona Cardinals are not expected to make it to the postseason.

Cardinals: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 4.5 -130 +110 56.5%

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Cardinals games went over the point total.

Arizona averaged 323.5 yards per game on offense last season (22nd in NFL), and it ranked 21st defensively with 348.9 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but just one at home.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray recorded 2,368 passing yards (215.3 per game) with a 66.4% completion percentage last year, while throwing for 14 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also had 418 rushing yards on 67 carries and three touchdowns.

James Conner ran for 782 yards on 183 carries (60.2 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 23.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 46 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Marquise Brown reeled in 67 passes for 709 yards last year with three touchdowns. He was targeted 107 times, and averaged 59.1 receiving yards.

Isaiah Simmons boasted an impressive stat line of 4.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL, 99 tackles, and two interceptions last year.

Last season, Marco Wilson reeled in three interceptions and added 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended.

Arizona 2023 Strength of Schedule

The Cardinals are playing the 12th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

Arizona's schedule features 10 games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes five versus teams with 12 or more wins and four against squads that compiled fewer than six wins.

The Cardinals will see nine returning playoff teams on their schedule this year and take on eight teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Cardinals Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.