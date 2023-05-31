The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.103 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dinelson Lamet and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his last game against the Rockies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .212 with four doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 50.0% of his 38 games this season, Smith has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (13.2%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this year (34.2%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 17 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings