Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- batting .317 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.554) and total hits (58) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 36 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in eight games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.8% of his games this season, Gurriel has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.2%) he has scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 24 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings