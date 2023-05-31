On Wednesday, Ketel Marte (.561 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .281 with eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Marte will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last outings.

In 78.0% of his 50 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 50), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has driven in a run in 16 games this season (32.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%).

He has scored in 25 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 24 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

