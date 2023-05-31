Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .243 with 12 doubles and 14 walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).
  • In 44 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including four multi-run games (9.1%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.246 AVG .261
.323 OBP .280
.316 SLG .348
4 XBH 4
0 HR 0
9 RBI 9
19/7 K/BB 8/2
2 SB 2
23 GP 21
12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Lamet starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
  • In his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .341 against him. He has a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
