Josh Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .243 with 12 doubles and 14 walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 23 of 44 games this season (52.3%), including multiple hits nine times (20.5%).

In 44 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (38.6%), including four multi-run games (9.1%).

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 21 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings