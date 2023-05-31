A pair of baseball's most consistent hitters go head-to-head when the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and Colorado Rockies (24-32) meet at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has a .312 batting average (eighth in league) for the Diamondbacks, and Elias Diaz ranks fourth at .329.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 13.50 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-1, 13.50 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tommy Henry

The Diamondbacks' Henry (2-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the Boston Red Sox while allowing one hit.

The 25-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 4.50, a 1.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.382.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Henry has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.

Tommy Henry vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 256 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .262 for the campaign with 47 home runs, 26th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 7-for-22 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dinelson Lamet

Lamet gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances in relief this season.

In 12 appearances this season, he has compiled a 13.50 ERA and averages 11 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .341 against him.

Dinelson Lamet vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank sixth in MLB action with 276 runs scored this season, and are batting .262 with 64 home runs (11th in baseball).

