The Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) will go head to head on Wednesday, May 31 at Chase Field, with Tommy Henry starting for the Diamondbacks and Dinelson Lamet taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+140). Arizona is a 1.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). The over/under is 10 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-1, 13.50 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have gone 7-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (87.5% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 45.7%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 9-20 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+165) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

