How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Dinelson Lamet on Wednesday at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 64 total home runs.
- Arizona ranks fifth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.262).
- Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (276 total, five per game).
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.5 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona's 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.344).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up one hit.
- Henry is trying to secure his third quality start of the season.
- Henry has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this outing.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-2
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Chris Sale
|5/27/2023
|Red Sox
|L 2-1
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Garrett Whitlock
|5/28/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-2
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Tanner Houck
|5/29/2023
|Rockies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Karl Kauffmann
|5/30/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Kyle Freeland
|5/31/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Chase Anderson
|6/2/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Charlie Morton
|6/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Spencer Strider
|6/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Mike Soroka
|6/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Jake Irvin
