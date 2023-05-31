The Colorado Rockies will look to Ryan McMahon for continued offensive production when they take the field against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-165). Arizona (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest has been set at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -165 +140 10 -105 -115 -1.5 +110 -135

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 15 of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (65.2%).

Arizona has gone 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 62.3%.

In the 55 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Arizona, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-26-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-12 15-11 13-8 19-15 22-13 10-10

