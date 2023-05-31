On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Dinelson Lamet. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet

Dinelson Lamet TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 52 hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 72.0% of his 50 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (18.0%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.0% of his games this year, Carroll has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 26 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 27 GP 23 19 (70.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings