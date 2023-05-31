Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .238 in his past 10 games, 71 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Dinelson Lamet on the mound, on May 31 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Dinelson Lamet
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 29 of 52 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (28.8%).
- In 19.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.4% of his games this season, Walker has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 74 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lamet makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has 12 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .341 against him this season. He has a 13.50 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings over his 12 appearances.
