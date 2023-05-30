Nick Ahmed and his .321 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies and Kyle Freeland on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has four doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .230.

Ahmed has recorded a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including four multi-hit games (12.9%).

He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this season (25.8%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .324 AVG .176 .324 OBP .200 .432 SLG .235 2 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 5/0 K/BB 7/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (37.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings