Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Ahmed and his .321 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies and Kyle Freeland on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has four doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .230.
- Ahmed has recorded a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including four multi-hit games (12.9%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this season (25.8%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.176
|.324
|OBP
|.200
|.432
|SLG
|.235
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|7/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (37.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Freeland (4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
