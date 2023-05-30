The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .341 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel leads Arizona with 58 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .566.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 31.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 19 games this year (39.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 22 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .350 AVG .262 .426 OBP .303 .667 SLG .361 10 XBH 4 4 HR 1 15 RBI 4 10/7 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings