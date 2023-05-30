The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte and his .538 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is hitting .282 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
  • Marte will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Marte has gotten a hit in 38 of 49 games this year (77.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.6% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 24 games this season (49.0%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 24
19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
