Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jake McCarthy (coming off going 2-for-3 with two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks while batting .162.
- McCarthy has had a hit in eight of 23 games this year (34.8%), including multiple hits four times (17.4%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, McCarthy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 23 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.20 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-5) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.