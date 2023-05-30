Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Evan Longoria (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .216 with four doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Longoria has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 29 games this season, with more than one hit in 13.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this year (20.7%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In nine games this season, Longoria has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 11 of 29 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|.265
|AVG
|.189
|.316
|OBP
|.231
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|3
|11/3
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
