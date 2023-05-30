Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Emmanuel Rivera (.412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera has six doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .343.
- Rivera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .368.
- Rivera has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (36.4%), Rivera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 22 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.389
|AVG
|.333
|.389
|OBP
|.368
|.611
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (71 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
