The Colorado Rockies (24-31) are looking for continued production from a slugger on a roll against the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field. Ryan McMahon is currently on a four-game homer streak.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (6-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (6-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.97 and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .217 in 11 games this season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Gallen has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went five innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

During 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.

Freeland is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season.

Freeland will try to pick up his 10th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.286 WHIP ranks 45th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 61st.

Kyle Freeland vs. Diamondbacks

He will face a Diamondbacks offense that ranks seventh in the league with 482 total hits (on a .263 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .434 (fifth in the league) with 61 total home runs (16th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Freeland has pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three.

