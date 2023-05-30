Zac Gallen starts for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 61 total home runs.

Arizona ranks fifth in MLB, slugging .434.

The Diamondbacks' .263 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Arizona scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (271 total, five per game).

The Diamondbacks' .325 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.6 times per game to rank fourth in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.

Arizona's 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.346).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (6-2) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gallen has collected six quality starts this year.

Gallen has put up nine starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Ranger Suárez 5/26/2023 Red Sox L 7-2 Home Brandon Pfaadt Chris Sale 5/27/2023 Red Sox L 2-1 Home Zach Davies Garrett Whitlock 5/28/2023 Red Sox W 4-2 Home Merrill Kelly Tanner Houck 5/29/2023 Rockies W 7-5 Home Ryne Nelson Karl Kauffmann 5/30/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Kyle Freeland 5/31/2023 Rockies - Home Zac Gallen Dinelson Lamet 6/1/2023 Rockies - Home Zach Davies Chase Anderson 6/2/2023 Braves - Home Merrill Kelly Charlie Morton 6/3/2023 Braves - Home Tommy Henry Spencer Strider 6/4/2023 Braves - Home Zac Gallen Mike Soroka

