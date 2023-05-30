Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and projected starter Kyle Freeland on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -250 +200 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have put together a 14-8 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).

Arizona has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Arizona has played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-25-3).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 4-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-12 15-11 13-8 18-15 22-13 9-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.