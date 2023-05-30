Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corbin Carroll -- batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 35 of 49 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (26.5%).
- He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 25 games this year (51.0%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|.290
|AVG
|.320
|.372
|OBP
|.370
|.522
|SLG
|.540
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|15/4
|5
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
