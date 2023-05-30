Corbin Carroll -- batting .297 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 51 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .374.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll has gotten a hit in 35 of 49 games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (26.5%).
  • He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carroll has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (51.0%), including six multi-run games (12.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 14
.290 AVG .320
.372 OBP .370
.522 SLG .540
9 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 15/4
5 SB 5
Home Away
26 GP 23
18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%)
13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%)
6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Freeland (4-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5).
