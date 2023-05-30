Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Christian Walker (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is batting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Walker has recorded a hit in 29 of 51 games this year (56.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (29.4%).
- He has gone deep in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has had at least one RBI in 41.2% of his games this season (21 of 51), with two or more RBI eight times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 51.0% of his games this season (26 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.20 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Freeland (4-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 58 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.86), 45th in WHIP (1.286), and 61st in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
