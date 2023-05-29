Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.081 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .209 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Smith has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), with at least two hits five times (13.5%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (32.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (8.1%).
- In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|11 (55.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Kauffmann (0-2) starts for the Rockies, his third this season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
