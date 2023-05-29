The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.081 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .209 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Smith has gotten at least one hit in 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), with at least two hits five times (13.5%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (32.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (8.1%).

In 13 games this season (35.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 17 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

