On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel has 56 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.350 AVG .262
.426 OBP .303
.667 SLG .361
10 XBH 4
4 HR 1
15 RBI 4
10/7 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 24
16 (69.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
8 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (25.0%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.7%)
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (29.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kauffmann (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
