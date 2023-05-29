Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel has 56 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|.350
|AVG
|.262
|.426
|OBP
|.303
|.667
|SLG
|.361
|10
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|15
|RBI
|4
|10/7
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (25.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
