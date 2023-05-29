The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte is batting .282 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 49th in slugging.

Marte enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

Marte has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Marte has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .264 AVG .263 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .544 9 XBH 7 1 HR 4 8 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 7/4 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 24 19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings