The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

  • Marte is batting .282 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 49th in slugging.
  • Marte enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
  • Marte has picked up a hit in 77.6% of his 49 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Marte has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • He has scored in 49.0% of his games this season (24 of 49), with two or more runs four times (8.2%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.264 AVG .263
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .544
9 XBH 7
1 HR 4
8 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 7/4
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 24
19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (79.2%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.8%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Kauffmann (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
