After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Karl Kauffmann) at 4:10 PM ET on Monday.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .141.

McCarthy has gotten at least one hit in 31.8% of his games this season (seven of 22), with multiple hits three times (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 22 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.

In five games this season (22.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .111 .211 OBP .250 .333 SLG .111 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 2 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 13 GP 9 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

