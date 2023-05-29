Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gabriel Moreno -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .295 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 26 of 40 games this year (65.0%) Moreno has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this year (14 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.364
|AVG
|.237
|.386
|OBP
|.244
|.418
|SLG
|.368
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|18
|15 (68.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
