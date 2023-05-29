Gabriel Moreno -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Karl Kauffmann on the mound, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is batting .295 with six doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 26 of 40 games this year (65.0%) Moreno has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in two of 40 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Moreno has had at least one RBI in 35.0% of his games this year (14 of 40), with two or more RBI three times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .364 AVG .237 .386 OBP .244 .418 SLG .368 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 8 RBI 8 10/2 K/BB 11/1 1 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 18 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings