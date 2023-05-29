The Colorado Rockies (24-30) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak against the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) on Monday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field. Ryan McMahon is riding a three-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (1-2) for the Diamondbacks and Karl Kauffmann (0-2) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-2, 9.35 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (1-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Nelson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Ryne Nelson vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with 250 runs scored this season. They have a .261 batting average this campaign with 45 home runs (26th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 9-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in four innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Karl Kauffmann

Kauffmann (0-2) starts for the Rockies, his third of the season.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .371 against him this season. He has a 9.35 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his two games.

