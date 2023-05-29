On Monday, May 29 at 4:10 PM ET, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) host Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (24-30) in the series opener at Chase Field.

The Rockies have been listed as +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-200). The total for the contest is set at 10 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs Karl Kauffmann - COL (0-2, 9.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Diamondbacks and Rockies matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Diamondbacks (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Lourdes Gurriel Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 13 (61.9%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (47.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious five times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+160) Christian Walker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Corbin Carroll 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win NL West +1100 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.