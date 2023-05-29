Diamondbacks vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz on Monday at 4:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Chase Field.
The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-185
|+150
|10
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Diamondbacks have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.
Read More About This Game
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 61.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-8).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Arizona has gone 4-1 (80%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 64.9%.
- Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-25-3 record against the over/under.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-12
|15-11
|12-8
|18-15
|21-13
|9-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.