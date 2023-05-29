The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz on Monday at 4:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +150. The total is 10 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -185 +150 10 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Diamondbacks have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 61.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (13-8).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Arizona has gone 4-1 (80%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Diamondbacks' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Arizona has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times this season for a 25-25-3 record against the over/under.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-12 15-11 12-8 18-15 21-13 9-10

