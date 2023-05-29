On Monday, Corbin Carroll (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Karl Kauffmann. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona with an OBP of .372 this season while batting .283 with 22 walks and 32 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

In 70.8% of his 48 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (29.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.5%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .290 AVG .320 .372 OBP .370 .522 SLG .540 9 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 15/4 5 SB 5 Home Away 25 GP 23 17 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (17.4%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings