Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Walker has had a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 50), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (42.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.243
|AVG
|.308
|.280
|OBP
|.347
|.486
|SLG
|.585
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|16
|15/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (60.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (24.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (52.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kauffmann (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.