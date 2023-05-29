The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Karl Kauffmann and the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Karl Kauffmann

Karl Kauffmann TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .245 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Walker has had a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (30.0%).

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 50), and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this season (42.0%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .243 AVG .308 .280 OBP .347 .486 SLG .585 9 XBH 8 4 HR 5 12 RBI 16 15/3 K/BB 12/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 25 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (24.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (52.0%)

