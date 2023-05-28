Pavin Smith Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Pavin Smith (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 18 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year (33.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|.353
|AVG
|.200
|.511
|OBP
|.310
|.412
|SLG
|.480
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|11/11
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (41.2%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (23.5%)
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houck (3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
