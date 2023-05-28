On Sunday, Pavin Smith (batting .105 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 18 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year (33.3%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .353 AVG .200 .511 OBP .310 .412 SLG .480 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 8 RBI 6 11/11 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 17 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (41.2%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.8%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (23.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings