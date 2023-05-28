Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte is batting .277 with eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 46th in the league in slugging.
- Marte is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has driven in a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%).
- In 23 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.264
|AVG
|.263
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.544
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|7/4
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (79.2%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.8%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
