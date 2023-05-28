The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Josh Rojas (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .248 with 12 doubles and 13 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 42 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In 35.7% of his games this year, Rojas has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.1% of his games this season (16 of 42), with two or more runs four times (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .246 AVG .261 .323 OBP .280 .316 SLG .348 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 9 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 8/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 21 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (23.8%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings