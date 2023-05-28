Jake McCarthy -- hitting .065 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .147.
  • McCarthy has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .111
.211 OBP .250
.333 SLG .111
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
2 RBI 1
7/2 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
12 GP 9
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.