Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:26 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake McCarthy -- hitting .065 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on May 28 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Red Sox.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy has two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .147.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in seven of 21 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.111
|.211
|OBP
|.250
|.333
|SLG
|.111
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.99 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.