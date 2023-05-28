On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .304 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Perdomo has picked up a hit in 21 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had an RBI in 13 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in five games.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .311 AVG .467 .426 OBP .515 .489 SLG .700 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 9 RBI 9 11/9 K/BB 4/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 19 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (36.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings